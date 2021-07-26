Showers expected in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on July 27. Northwest wind will blow across the Absheron peninsula

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-25 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, and +29-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature will be +24-25 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Showers are expected in the north and western regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, and +20-25 °C in the daytime.