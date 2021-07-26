Culture Minister meets world-famous photographer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with the world-famous photographer Reza Deghati.

During the meeting, Reza Degati spoke about his visit to Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Through his photographs, Reza Degati, informed the world community about Armenian Armenia against Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage.

Anar Karimov expressed gratitude to the photographer for his invaluable services in informing the world community about the Karabakh realities.

Meanwhile, the photographer continues a series of exhibitions across France.

Another exposition tled "Renaissance" was presented on the streets of the Pierrefitte-sur-Seine.

The exhibition features portraits of war victims from Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sudan and other countries.

During his last visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the photographer was nearly blown up by a mine.

The exposition also features shots of wildlife and monuments of world architecture, including the old part of Baku - Icherisheher, which with the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Maiden Tower - is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Another exhibition "Origins of worlds" has opened in the city of Chateau-Ville-Vieille.

More than 100 photographers shot by Reza Deghati were showcased in two sections "The Modern Odyssey of Reza" (l'Odyssey contemporaine de Raza) and "Depth of Silence" (Epaisseur du silence).

The exhibition displays the photos captured during the first and second Karabakh wars as well as the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

The event will last until September 12.