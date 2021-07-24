Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 24

By Trend

Some 55,286 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,785 citizens, and the second one to 37,501 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,516,987 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,634,015 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,882,972 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.