Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 23

By Trend

Some 45,734 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 13,720 citizens, and the second one to 32,014 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,461,701 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,616,230 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,845,471 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.