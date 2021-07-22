Azerbaijan confirms 225 more COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 225 new COVID-19 cases, 108 patients have recovered, and four person has died, Trend reports on July 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 339,062 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,537 of them have recovered, and 4,998 people have died. Currently, 2,527 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,593 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,935,913 tests have been conducted so far.