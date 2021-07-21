Azerbaijan confirms 251 more COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 251 new COVID-19 cases, 79 patients have recovered, and two person has died, Trend reports on July 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 338,837 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,429 of them have recovered, and 4,994 people have died. Currently, 2,214 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,479 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,929,320 tests have been conducted so far.