Azerbaijan registers 213 new COVID-19 cases, 88 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 213 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 17.

Some 88 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 338,183 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 331,200 patients have recovered, 4,991 people have died. Currently, 1,992 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,817 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,905,500 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,323,487 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,566,320 citizens, and the second one to 1,757,167 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 39,986 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.