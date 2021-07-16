Azerbaijan registers 169 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 169 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 16.

Some 92 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 337,970 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 331,112 patients have recovered, 4,990 people have died. Currently, 1,868 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,628 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,894,683 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,283,501 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,548,890 citizens, and the second one to 1,734,611 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 40,774 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.