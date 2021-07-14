TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry talks need of injecting three doses of COVID-19 vaccine

14 July 2021 [15:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens from a high-risk group should be injected with the third (booster) dose of COVID-19 vaccine six months after the second dose, the Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports on July 14.

The mentioned group consists of healthcare workers, persons above 60 years old and people suffering with autoimmune diseases.

According to researches, a dose of any vaccine can be a booster, said the statement.

