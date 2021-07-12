Sunny weather to stay in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 13. Mild north wind blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +32-36 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +24-26 °C at night, and +34-36 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +24-25 °C, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in some mountainous regions in the daytime. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Lightning and occasional rain are expected in the northern and western regions on July 13-15. Intensive showers and hail are expected in some places. West wind will increase to 20-25 m / s.

The water level in the rivers will rise, which might cause some short-term floods in the mountain rivers.



