Azerbaijan registers 156 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 156 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 11.

Some 37 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 337,254 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,762 patients have recovered, 4,984 people have died. Currently, 1,508 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,144 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,852,280 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,107,950 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,474,911 citizens, and the second one to 1,633,039 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 38,732 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.