National gymnasts get ready for Tokyo Olympics

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts are getting ready for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After 13 years, the Azerbaijani team will once again take part in the Olympic Games in group exercises.

Zohra Agamirova (individual program), Zeynab Hummatova, Leman Alimuradova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Narmina Samedova (group exercises) will perform in the rhythmic gymnast competitions.

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in artistic gymnastics competitions. Marina Nekrasova will compete for medals in women's artistic gymnastics, while Ivan Tikhonov-in the men's competition.

The license won by Marina Nekrasova became the first Olympic Games license in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the construction work has been completed on the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo.

The 12,000-capacity arena will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics events during the Games, as well as being used for boccia during the Paralympic Games.

The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Formerly scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 2020, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

The 2020 Games will mark the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games will feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, which allow the host organizing committee to add new sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent core events, these Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

---

