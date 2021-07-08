Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 8. Intermittent rain is expected on the Absheron peninsula in the morning. Moderate northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, it will be +23-25 C at night and +30 -32 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Moderate northwest wind will intensify on the beaches of Absheron. The seawater temperature will be +24 - +25 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions on July 8. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula on July 8, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.