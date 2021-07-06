Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 5

By Trend





Some 769 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 294 citizens, and the second one to 475 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,793,533 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,345,371 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,448,162 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.