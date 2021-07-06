Azerbaijani Emergency Ministry investigates reported explosion in Caspian Sea

By Trend





The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has immediately started investigation after the footage of the fire in the Caspian Sea on the evening of July 4 was published in several websites and social networks, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s statement.

According to the statement, the preliminary investigation didn’t reveal any emergency situations at the oil and gas production facilities, other industrial or transport infrastructure facilities in the mentioned date.

On the morning of July 5, the MES air detachment helicopter began to conduct reconnaissance flight over the Caspian Sea. During the flights, the fact of eruption of a mud volcano was discovered on the island of Dashly, located about 30 kilometers from the shore in the direction of the Salyan district.

"At this moment in the crater of the volcano there is a relatively small flame, but the volcano doesn’t pose any danger for the oil and gas infrastructure and other objects on the sea, and also for the lives of people," added the ministry.