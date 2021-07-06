Ministry of Emergency Situations: No incidents registered at oil infrastructure in Caspian Sea

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has said that the explosion at the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on July 4 was not linked to any incident at the country's oil infrastrcuture.

"During the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations did not register a single signal about incidents at the oil infrastructure or industrial facilities in Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

The ministry's specialists are studying video footage of the explosion in the Caspian Sea and are checking it.

A strong blast occured off the coast of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea in late hours of July 4 and was followed by fire.

Following the incident, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov said that no accidents occurred on marine platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and the work continued in normal mode.

In the meantime, Director General of the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend that the explosion at the Caspian Sea has signs of a mud volcano eruption.

He reminded that similar incident happened in the Caspian Sea before: "There are signs of a mud volcano erupting. An investigation is underway. "