Azerbaijan confirms 95 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 95 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, and no person has died, Trend reports on July 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,380 of them have recovered, and 4,977 people have died. Currently, 961 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,428 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,778,410 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 69,718 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 31,055 citizens, and the second one to 38,663 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,740,447 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,321,863 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,418,584 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.