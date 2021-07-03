Children's vaccination against COVID-19 not recommended - Azerbaijani doctor

By Trend





Vaccination of children against COVID-19 is not recommended as the vaccine’s effect on children hasn’t yet been studied, infectious disease doctor of Azerbaijan Vugar Javadzade told Trend.

According to Javadzade, the number of cases of infection of children with Delta and Delta Plus strains is growing all over the world. Despite this, the available coronavirus vaccines are only intended for those aged over 18.

“First of all, I would like to note that Delta Plus is a mutated version of the Indian Delta strain. The results of the first studies in Europe indicate that the virus is detected in children and adolescents aged 12-20 years. However, it is also found in children of the younger age group. The disease is accompanied by symptoms such as headache, fever, tonsillitis,” the doctor said.

“Currently, the issue of vaccinating children against this strain of coronavirus is not on the agenda. First of all, it is necessary to conduct scientific research in this direction,” said the doctor.