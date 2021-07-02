TABIB shares plans to complete COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan until autumn 2021

By Trend





The process of vaccination against coronavirus continues successfully in Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramly, chairman of the Board of the Association for Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB), said, Trend reports on July 2.

“Every day, citizens receive on average more than 80,000 doses of the vaccine. We plan to complete the vaccination by autumn,” Bayramly noted.

According to him, in the near future, vaccination coverage in Azerbaijan will be expanded, and the goal has been set to bring the number of doses of vaccine administered to 100,000 per day.

"For this, all our structures are coordinating their activities. Currently, Azerbaijan uses four vaccines against coronavirus. This is the Coronovac drug of the Chinese company Sinovac, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca delivered to Azerbaijan within the framework of the COVAX program, as well as Sputnik V,” the chairman further said.

“Azerbaijan - one of the few countries where four vaccines are available. Over 3.5 million doses of the vaccines have already been injected, and this figure is rapidly approaching four million. Currently, the vaccination is being carried out among people over 18 years of age. Our main goal is to complete the vaccination by the autumn ", he also noted.

According to Bayramly, vaccination is the most radical and surefire way to fight a pandemic.

“The latest scientific researches confirm this. All vaccines used by us are effective and safe. Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac drugs are WHO approved. Documents were submitted for approval of another vaccine. The approval of these drugs is a guarantee of their safety,” he said.

“Of course, we started with the Sinovac vaccine, based on the results of the third phase of clinical trials conducted in countries around the world, including in fraternal Turkey. At a later stage, vaccination should cover all groups of the population. I call on our citizens to take an active part in this process," added the chairman.