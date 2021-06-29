Azerbaijan launches new e-service for vaccinations

By Trend

Persons wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in July can take the online queue from June 29, Trend reports referring to the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance.

According to the agency, for this aim, persons over 18 years of age must use a new electronic service.

Currently, CoronaVac, Vaxzevria, Sputnik V, and Pfizer vaccines are used in Azerbaijan.

The online queue for vaccination next month can be taken from the last days of the current month.

The rules for using the mentioned e-service can be found by linking to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il9fX5OM-pE.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan has been launched on June 18, 2021.