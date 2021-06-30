Survey reveals 33pct of Azerbaijanis have COVID-19 passports

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Some 33 percent of Azerbaijani residents have received COVID-19 passports, according to a survey conducted by Baku-based Media Analysis Center (MAC).

The survey was conducted from June 16 to June 21, among 1,084 respondents.

According to the survey, 33.1% of respondents already have a COVID passport, another 43.9% plan to receive this document. At the same time, 13.3% of respondents said they did not plan to receive this passport, while 9.7% doubted the need for such a document.

Over 38% of respondents reported that they received a COVID passport after vaccination, 6.6% - after recovering from coronavirus infection. The remaining 55.1% of respondents have not yet received a passport.

In addition, 15.7% of respondents said that they received a COVID passport through the E-Tabib mobile application, 8.7% from the e-gov.az website.

Some 16.6% of respondents noted that they applied for a document immediately after vaccination.

According to the survey, 11.8% of respondents showed a COVID passport at work and 4.6% for visiting gyms. Some 3% of those surveyed said that they used their passport when traveling, 2.3% - when visiting mosques, churches and other religious sites.

MAC notes that 24.4% of respondents with a COVID passport still have not used the document. Those who said they did not have a COVID-19 passport accounted for 59% of respondents.

COVID-19 passports have been used in Azerbaijan since June 10 for citizens who have been vaccinated or have a certificate about recovery from COVID-19. These passports are applied for visiting gyms, mosques, weddings and other mass gatherings (with the participation of 50 to 150 people).

Azerbaijan started nationwide vaccination on January 18 and leads the CIS countries for the ratio of vaccinated peple.