Northwest wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 30. Northwest wind will intensify in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-25 C at night, +29-34 in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, and +30-32 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Northwest wind will occasionally intensify on the beaches of Absheron. The seawater temperature will reach +24-25 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Ran and hail are expected in the northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some mountainous places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +23-27 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, and +22-27 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, occasional Khazri wind is expected to prevail on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.