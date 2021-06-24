Azerbaijan registers 57 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 57 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 23.

Some 84 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,625 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,794 patients have recovered, 4,965 people have died. Currently, 866 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,948 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,698,172 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,080,340 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,997,612 citizens, and the second one to 1,082,728 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 47,824 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.







