Documentary to be shot about Turkish military reporter

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary will be shot about Fulya Ozturk, a military reporter of the "CNN-Turk" TV channel which has played a majort role in conveying the truth about the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The 11 hours video materials, shot by Fulya Ozturk and camera operator, will be used in the project produced by Azerbaijan Film Studio and DADA Film Company.

The filming starts in June at CNN Turk's headquarters in Istanbul and will continue in Ganja, Tartar, Barda, and Fuzuli. Fulya Ozturk arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the filming. Screenwriter and director of the film is Tahir Tahirovic.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.