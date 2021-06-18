Country registers 60 new COVID-19 cases, 148 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 60 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 18.

Some 148 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,399 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,339 patients have recovered, 4,961 people have died. Currently,1,099 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,953 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,661,027 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,915,954 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,908,805 citizens, and the second one to 1,007,149 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 38,076 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.