Baku among three most popular UEFA EURO 2020 cities

By Trend

TurStat sports and tourism portal, together with the Radisson Hotel Group, published a rating of the cities of popular with tourists on the eve of UEFA EURO 2020 opening on June 11, Trend reports.

According to the rating, Baku was included into the top 3 cities for UEFA EURO 2020 tourists together with Russian St. Petersburg and Hungarian Budapest.

St. Petersburg will host seven UEFA EURO 2020 matches, while Baku and Budapest - four matches of the UEFA EURO 2020. Tourists have been allowed to enter Azerbaijan and Hungary.

According to UEFA, up to 50 percent of the stadium capacity (up to 31,000 people) will be allowed to visit the UEFA EURO 2020 matches in St. Petersburg and Baku, and 100 percent in Budapest (61,000 people).

The tournament will be held in eleven European cities from June 11 to 11 July 2021.