Azerbaijan receives another batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has received another batch of 40,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

According to the agreement signed between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Russian HUMAN VACCINE LLC 300,000 doses of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine will be imported to the country.

To date, 80,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been brought to Azerbaijan. The first batch of this vaccine, with 40,000 doses, was delivered to the country on May 2.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan has registered 334,917 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 2,624,876 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,679,448 citizens, and the second one to 945,428 citizens.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.