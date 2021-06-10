TODAY.AZ / Society

Villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdam to get free medical services, WHO says

10 June 2021 [16:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A project is being implemented in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Hande Harmanci, head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan, told Trend on June 10.

“Free medical services will be rendered through a mobile clinic in five villages of the district as part of the project,” Harmanci said.

“Earlier, diagnostic tests, oxygen concentrators and medicines were delivered to the local hospital,” head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan added.

"This is small help from the WHO,” Harmanci said. “We want to continue our work in Aghdam."

