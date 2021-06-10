Azerbaijan, Israel eye cooperation in healthcare

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed cooperation in health care and medical science during the meeting held between Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Israeli Ambassador George Deek on June 8.

During the meeting, the minister noted that as in all areas, cooperation with Israel in healthcare and medical science is exemplary, adding that Israel is one of the countries with a high level of education and healthcare.

“On this basis, we are satisfied with the cooperation in the health sector. At the same time, our cooperation in other high-tech fields in the health sector, such as virology, microbiology and other fields that have emerged in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, is constructive,” the minister said.

He highlighted the importance of the Israeli pharmaceutical companies’ representation in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the parties noted the importance of direct contact between both countries’ ministries in medical science and within the World Health Organization and other international organizations to combat the global pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by the Israeli Foreign Ministry Department of Economic Cooperation with Asia and CIS Director Michael Lotem and other officials of the Israeli Embassy.

It should be noted that a team of eight Israeli ophthalmologists arrived in Azerbaijan earlier this year to render medical and humanitarian assistance for the war veterans at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation and with the support of the Israel Embassy and Zarifa Aliyeva National Ophthalmology Center. The treatment of the veterans was free of charge, as humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan in the field of ophthalmic surgery.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years. Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan will open trade and tourist offices in Israel in the near future.

Israel was among the first countries to voice support to Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. In January, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country’s newly-liberated territories. Thus, Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region.

The volume of bilateral trade reached $179.6 million in the first four months of 2021, with an export accounting for $170.3 million and import for $9.3 million. In addition, Azerbaijan is currently the largest supplier of energy to Israel. Oil and oil products are delivered to Israel through the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline.