Country registers 128 new COVID-19 cases, 445 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 128 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 3.

Some 445 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 334,416 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 325,863 patients have recovered, 4,929 people have died. Currently, 3,624 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,563 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,542,035 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,418,082 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,497,993 citizens, and the second one to 920,089 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 50,988 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.