Azerbaijan won't demand PCR tests on COVID-19 from passengers on domestic flights

02 June 2021

By Trend


PCR tests for COVID-19 won't be necessary in Azerbaijan for passengers on domestic flights, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government has amended ‘Temporary rules for the organization of flights and passenger transportation by air in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’.

In accordance with the amendments, medical staff will take a swab for a PCR test for COVID-19 from passengers arriving on domestic flights at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

