Baku metro ready for launch amid softened quarantine measures

By Trend

Currently, there are no technical problems in the Baku metro, Head of the press service of Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

According to him, after the subway starts working from May 31, reserve cars can be launched on the line.

“This will be regulated on the basis of the schedule. There are no problems with this," he said.

"However, we ask passengers not to give preference to the metro unless absolutely necessary," Mammadov said.

Baku metro was not active during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however Azerbaijan, as part of softening the quarantine measures, is launching it on May 31.