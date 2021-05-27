Baku accounts for largest number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 54.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in the country, the website of the COVID-19 task force under the Cabinet of Ministers, koronavirusinfo has reported.

Elsewhere in the country, infection cases were 13 percent in Absheron,12 percent in Aran, 7.2 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 4.1 percent in Shaki-Zagatala, 3.1 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 2.4 percent in Lankaran, 2.3 percent in Mountain Shirvan, and 1.4 percent in Upper Karabakh.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for only 0.08 percent of infection cases in Azerbaijan.

The number of coronavirus infections among those coming from abroad is 0.3 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14.6 percent, followed by Khatai - 13.4 percent, Yasamal - 12.2 percent, Sabunchu- 11.2 percent, Narimanov and Surakhani - 8.2 percent, Nasimi - 7.9 percent, Khazar - 7.2 percent, Nizami - 7.1 percent, Sabail - 5 percent, Garadagh - 4.5 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.5 percent.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccines on January 18.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”. From May 3, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca started to be used in the country, and from May 18 Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

In addition, the country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country. Moreover, the government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight coronavirus infection.

As of May 26, Azerbaijan, the nation of 10 million, has registered 333,097 COVID-19 cases and 4,885 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 322,273 people have recovered from the disease. So far, some 2,055,986 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,184,780 citizens, and the second one to 871,206 citizens.