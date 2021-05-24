Shusha to turn into country’s culture, tourist zone

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Anar Karimov has said that the country will turn its historic Shusha city into a cultural and tourist zone.

The minister stated that an action plan is being drafted to announce Shusha as Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, stressing that restoration of historical and cultural monuments is a priority.

“We have to start with this. At the same time, work on the restoration of infrastructure is important. Of course, the next issues to be resolved are returning the population to the city and continuing traditions,” the minister added.

On May 7, Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city was declared the country’s cultural capital according to the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Shusha was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

Azerbaijan has started developing tourism in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the last year’s war. Earlier, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that the government will spend $1.5 billion on the restoration of the liberated lands in 2021. Restoration work is underway in a number of cities and districts. In Early May, President Aliyev laid the foundation stone of a new mosque and a school in Shusha and also inaugurated 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation, the newly renovated Khari Bulbul hotel and a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the hotel.