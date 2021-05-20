Russia expresses readiness to co-op with Azerbaijan on COVID-19 vaccines production

By Trend

Russia is ready to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan in the production of vaccines against coronavirus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

Mishustin made the remark at a meeting in Moscow with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Russian PM noted that Moscow and Baku are jointly fighting the coronavirus spread.

According to Mishustin, Russia promptly handed over special test systems to Azerbaijan, teams of Russian medical experts were sent to the country, and in May 2021, the first batch of 'Sputnik V' vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan.

"We are also ready to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan on joint production of Russian vaccine," the Russian PM stressed.