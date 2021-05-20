Azerbaijani transport expert stresses advisability of using electric buses in Baku

By Trend

It is advisable to use electric buses in Baku, and it is necessary to ensure the mass character of this process, transport expert Arshad Huseynov told Trend.

“For this reason, it is necessary to apply incentive measures. This is an idea worth supporting. The Baku Transport Agency (BTA) must submit proposals to the government, which should include customs, financial and other benefits for the supply of these buses,” Huseynov said.

“In this process, these vehicles should be offered not only to the public but also to private companies. It is necessary to make sure that the entrepreneur is interested in both the purchase and operation of electric buses, but with minimal costs,” the expert said.