Azerbaijan to start Sputnik V coronavirus vaccination

Azerbaijan will start the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine starting from May 18 in the nationwide vaccination process.

The vaccine will be administered to people aged over 18. Baku Medical Center will be first to offer Sputnik V vaccines.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Russian HUMAN VACCINE LLC signed an agreement on the import of 300,000 doses of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccines to the country.

The first batch of the R Sputnik V vaccine, with 40,000 doses, was delivered to Azerbaijan on April 2.

It should be noted that the Sputnik V vaccine has already been recognized by 65 countries.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccine on January 18 and on May 3, it started the use of Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. In addition, the country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country. Moreover, the government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.

Azerbaijan has registered 329,843 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 1,795,049 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,030,831 citizens, and the second one to 764,218 citizens.