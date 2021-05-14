Zulfiya Khanbabayeva to be the next narrator of Nar's ‘Reading hour’ project

‘Reading hour’ launched by Nar and Baku Book Center on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day on April 23 is progressing successfully. The next narrator of the online meeting, which is to take place on May 14 at 12:00, will be Azerbaijani pop singer, People's Artist Zulfiya Khanbabayeva. She will read world-famous fairy tales for the audience. To join the meeting, you just need to go to this link or watch Nar's live broadcast on the official Facebook and YouTube channels.

It is worth noting that, earlier the guests of ‘Reading hour’ were People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, TV presenters Nargiz Jalilova and Jeyhun Ali. They told the attendees about the importance of books, read various tales and stories. In total, more than 6,100 students joined the project.

The project which is implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, aims to enlighten students during the pandemic and help them to spend time effectively by developing reading skills.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8740 base stations, covering 90% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.