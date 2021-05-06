Azerbaijan to offer COVID-19 vaccines to people 18+ in May [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan will start offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 as of May 10, Deputy Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev said during the Operational Headquarters’ briefing today.

He stressed that all COVID-19 vaccines presently used in Azerbaijan are safe and effective, adding that the government is negotiating with various vaccine manufacturers in order to continue supplying vaccines to the country. Vaccination may be required to be done every year, as in the case of flu, he said.

Musayev added that there will be no additional restrictions during the upcoming Ramadan holidays, except for the suspension of the work of public transport.

Speaking about strains of COVID-19, the Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Yagut Garayeva stressed that no new strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Azerbaijan, except the British strain.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccines on January 18 and now AstraZeneca vaccines. The country has also purchased Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country. Moreover, the government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.