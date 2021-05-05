Baku accounts for most COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 54.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in the country, the website of the COVID-19 task force under the Cabinet of Ministers, koronavirusinfo has reported.

Infection cases were 12.9 percent in Absheron,12 percent in Aran, 7.3 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 4.2 percent in Sheki-Zagatala, 3.1 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 2.4 percent in Lankaran and Mountain Shirvan and 1.4 percent in Upper Karabakh.

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for only 0.03 percent of infection cases in Azerbaijan.

The number of coronavirus infection among those coming from abroad is 0.3 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14.7 percent, followed by Khatai - 13.4 percent, Yasamal - 12.3 percent, Sabunchu- 11.1 percent, Narimanov and Surakhani - 8.2 percent, Nasimi - 7.9 percent, Khazar - 7.1 percent, Nizami - 7 percent, Sabail - 5.1 percent, Garadagh - 4.5 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.5 percent.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccines on January 18.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country. Moreover, the government allocated $1.1bn from the 2020 budget to fight the coronavirus infection.

As of April 4, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 322,761 COVID-19 cases and 4,597 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 296,875 people have recovered from the disease. So far, some 1,536,328 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 980,005 citizens, and the second one to 556,323 citizens.