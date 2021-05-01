Construction of Zangilan Airport kicks off - AZAL

By Trend

The construction of the Zangilan airport, in the foundation-laying ceremony of which Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took part a few days ago, has already begun, Valeh Amiraslanov, the official representative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, told Trend’s Karabakh bureau on May 1.

According to Amiraslanov, currently, in parallel with the construction work, de-mining is being carried out on the territory.

He said that earthworks are currently underway in the area where the runway will be built.

"Just like in Fuzuli, work in Zangilan is progressing at a rapid pace. It's a great honor for each of us to work on our liberated lands. We'll make every effort to complete the work on time," added the official.

Azerbaijan liberated Fuzuli and Zangilan districts from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

