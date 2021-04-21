Windy weather expected tomorrow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku on April 21. Mild south wind will be followed by north-west wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula,

In Baku, the temperature will be +12 -14 °C at night, +20-22 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise 757 mm Hg to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, hail is expected in some northern and western regions.It will be foggy in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +13-18 °C at night and +25-30°C in the daytime, +10-15 °C in the mountains at night, +17-22 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to blow in the Absheron Peninsula on April 21, which is mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.



