AzTV, Uzbekh media mull cooperation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV) and Uzbekh television journalists have agreed on exchange of experience.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting between the delegation led by the director of the Uzbekh Agency of Information and Mass Communications Asadzhon Khodjaev and the AzTV chairman Rovshan Mammadov.

During the meeting, the delegation was informed about the participation of Uzbekistan in restoration work on Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The sides discussed the development of ties between state TV channels, exchange of experience and other topics of mutual interest.

Over the past two years, AzTV has been successfully cooperating with seven leading TV companies to promote Azerbaijan at international level.

AzTV has recently expanded its partnership with Hungary in accordance with the order of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Particular attention will be paid to taking steps in terms of the practice and exchange of documentaries and feature films.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, is considered the oldest television company in the country.

The channel airs talk shows on various themes, autobiographical and travel programmes, music and entertainment programmes, television plays, documentaries and feature films.

Azerbaijan Television programmes are broadcasted not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.