Azerbaijani gymnasts take part in World Cup in Uzbekistan's Tashkent

18 April 2021 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on April 16-18, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented by members of the national team - gymnasts Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samedova. According to the results of the all-around, Narmina Samedova took 33rd place, and Arzu Jalilova - 37th place.

In exercises with individual objects, Samedova showed the best result in the program with a hoop (24th place), and Jalilova - in a composition with clubs (18th place).

