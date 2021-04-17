Government raises social security payments in Jan-Mar

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’ State Social Protection Fund under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry increased social security payments to the population by 6.6 percent to AZN 93.9 million ($55.2M) in January-March 2021, the ministry has reported.

During the first quarter of the year, the population was provided with AZN 1.5 billion ($882.3M) of social security payments, covering 2.2 million citizens.

The ministry underlined that dynamics of growth of social security payments, including pensions, benefits, targeted social assistance, will be continued in 2021.

Azerbaijan continuously takes measures to provide social support to the vulnerable groups of the population. The country's self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.