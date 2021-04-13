Country registers 2,457 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,457 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 13.

Some 2,002 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 289,601 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 253,762 patients have recovered, 3,978 people have died. Currently, 31,861 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,254 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,040,386 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,212,163 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 787,066 citizens, and the second one to 425,097 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 34,976 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.