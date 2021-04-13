Country registers 1,151 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,151 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 12.

Some 1,052 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 287,144 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 251,760 patients have recovered, 3,944 people have died. Currently, 31,440 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,687 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,026,132 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,177,187 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 758,289 citizens, and the second one to 418,898 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 100 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.