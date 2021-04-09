Country registers 2,206 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,206 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 9.

Some 1,578 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 281,387 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 247,459 patients have recovered, 3,846 people have died. Currently, 30,082 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,692 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,990,285 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,111,722 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. In the past 24 hours, some 42,234 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



