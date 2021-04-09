Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group launching Joint Media Project

By Trend





A joint Media Project of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group is being prepared to be launched, Trend reports on April 8.

The project is aimed at expanding cooperation in the exchange of international information, introducing news into the foreign information space.

The process of testing a modern digital platform for launching a new Media Project of Trend news agency and Albayrak Media Group is being completed.

The project will widely disseminate the news from both countries.

Trend news agency and Albayrak Media Group reached an agreement to create a joint Media Platform on December 15, 2020.

In this regard, a protocol of intent was signed in Turkey’s Istanbul city.

In accordance with the signed document, for the first time, two independent media structures of Azerbaijan and Turkey will create a high-tech modern Media Platform.

During the talks, the Director-General of Trend news agency Ilgar Huseynov, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova and head of Albayrak holding, which includes Albayrak Media Group Ahmet Albayrak discussed the strategy of future joint cooperation.

Albayrak Group holding was established in 1952. Its member Albayrak Media Group is a leader in the Turkish media market. It includes such popular resources as "Yeni ?afak" newspaper, TV NET Internet television, as well as "Derin History", "Z Report", "Lokma", "Gender", "Skyroad", "Bilge Cocuk", "Bilge Minik" magazines, as well as "Real Life" weekly and "Post Oyku" monthly.