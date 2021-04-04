TODAY.AZ / Society

Volume of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to Azerbaijan disclosed

04 April 2021 [12:09] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Some 432,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Azerbaijan within the COVAX initiative, Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

the story will be updated.
URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/204724.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also